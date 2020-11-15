Ronald Jones rips off 98-yard TD, longest offensive play in Bucs history

Atoning for a fumble on the opening drive that resulted in a Carolina Panthers touchdown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones took an inside handoff up the gut for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 26-17.

The play started with the Bucs backed up in their own end zone, after a punt by Joseph Charlton was downed by Chris Orr at the Panthers' 2-yard line, becoming the fourth rush of at least 98 yards in NFL history, joining Tony Dorsett in 1983, Derrick Henry in 2018 and Ahman Green in 2003.

It was the longest rushing touchdown in Buccaneers history, with Jeremy Chinn unable to catch Jones as he reached 19.49 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the second-fastest maximum speed by a Bucs ball carrier this season (Leonard Fournette reached 21.44 miles per hour on his 46-yard touchdown in Week 2). Jones had a career-high 88 yards after contact on the play.

Jones' run also matches the longest touchdown in Bucs history, a 98-yard pick-six by linebacker Shelton Quarles in 2001.

Jones' run had added significance considering the Bucs struggled to run the ball in the first half against the Panthers and had only five rushing attempts for at least 8 yards last week against the Saints. They also were without left guard Ali Marpet, who has been sidelined with a concussion.