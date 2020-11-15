Keelan Cole scores on longest punt return in Jaguars history

The Jacksonville Jaguars surrendered a big play earlier in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers, but receiver Keelan Cole made up for it several moments later.

Cole returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown to put the Jaguars ahead 10-7 at Lambeau Field.

He wasn't touched on the return and made a nifty stop-start move to shake punter J.K. Scott, who had the Packers' last chance to make the tackle, at the Green Bay 30-yard line.

The 90-yard return was the longest in franchise history (surpassing Reggie Barlow's 85-yard return against Kansas City in 1998).