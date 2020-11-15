Coming off of a blowout loss to the Saints, Tom Brady tallies four touchdowns and Ronald Jones II adds a 98-yard score as the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 46-23. (1:02)

Week 10 in the NFL gave the Lions their first home win of the season, while the Giants won an NFC East matchup over the division-leading Eagles. The Browns rushed their way to a win in rainy conditions, and Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a 46-point offensive outburst -- a big rebound from Week 9's Sunday night flop.

All that and more in Week 10's biggest takeaways from NFL Nation.

Standout performer: Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II, 192 rushing yards, 1 TD

Nothing was going to get in the way of the Bucs rebounding from a 38-3 loss to the Saints. Tampa Bay played without Ali Marpet -- arguably its best offensive lineman -- for a second consecutive week because of a concussion. The Buccaneers also had to alter their practice schedule significantly Thursday because of a tropical storm that swept through the area. And finally, there was a 7½-hour plane delay that had the Bucs getting to their hotel just before midnight Saturday. None of those issues prevented them from scoring five touchdowns. "I just can't say enough about our guys' focus," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of his team, now 7-3 for the first time since 2010. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 23)

Not only did the Panthers (3-7) suffer their worst loss under coach Matt Rhule thanks to a 29-6 spanking in the second half, they lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The knee injury that forced Bridgewater out occurred with 5 minutes, 24 seconds to play in a second half that Rhule called "completely unacceptable.'' With five consecutive losses and the possibility of losing Bridgewater, this season seems to be unraveling. Even if Bridgewater returns next week against Detroit, the Panthers are playing themselves into a potential top-five draft pick that may force them to consider a quarterback. -- David Newton

Next game: vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Standout performer: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 149 receiving yards, 1 TD

Talk about an ugly win. But at least it wasn't like the Packers' most recent game against a one-win team, when they lost to the Vikings two weeks ago. In a similarly lackluster showing, the Packers' defense came up with one final stop to seal a four-point victory on a day when they came in as a two-touchdown favorite. Uncharacteristic mistakes -- including a Davante Adams fumble and an Aaron Rodgers interception -- combined with a lack of energy in an empty stadium made it worth wondering whether, in the pandemic with no fans, Lambeau Field really offers much of a home-field advantage. -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The NFL's second-youngest team showed some progress but still ended up with its eighth consecutive loss. The improved play of the defense (two forced turnovers, 80 yards rushing allowed), Keelan Cole Sr.'s punt return TD, James Robinson's second 100-yard rushing game in the past three weeks, and the play of rookie quarterback Jake Luton in his second career start are some positive signs that the team appears to be moving in the right direction. It's likely not enough to keep the franchise from losing double-digit games again, but it's the most encouraging performance since Week 2. -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

play 0:22 Ref gets knocked down during Valdes-Scantling's 78-yard TD Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauls in a pass from Aaron Rodgers, and while he's running in a 78-yard touchdown, a referee accidentally gets knocked down by a Jaguars defender.

Standout performer: Browns RB Nick Chubb, 126 rushing yards, 1 TD

The Cleveland running game cratered while Nick Chubb was out. With Chubb back, it appears to be rolling once again. After a four-game absence because of a knee injury, he returned to power the Browns. Chubb had a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, then followed that up with a game-clinching 59-yard dash down the sideline. Kareem Hunt, back in his role as Chubb's sidekick, had 104 rushing yards himself, including several tough runs. When the Browns had those two together before Chubb's injury, they boasted the top statistical rushing attack in the league, as the duo kept each other fresh. Cleveland appears to have that notable advantage for its playoff push once again. -- Jake Trotter

Next game: vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

In a rainy and windy game in Cleveland, the Texans had to cater their game plan to the weather, depending on their running game instead of quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Duke Johnson Jr. starting for an injured David Johnson, the Texans looked like a team that needs to start over at running back this offseason. Duke Johnson ran for 54 yards on 14 carries. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Standout performer: Giants QB Daniel Jones, 244 passing yards (and 64 rushing yards, 1 TD)

There is one team trending in the right direction right now in the NFC East, and it's the Giants. And whether coach Joe Judge wants to hear it or not, his Giants are in the middle of the division race. They enter the bye week on a high, winners of two straight after finally beating the rival Eagles for the first time in nine tries. That puts the improving Giants (3-7) one game out of first place and perhaps makes them the new sexy pick to emerge from the struggling NFC East. Judge said afterward the standings were "irrelevant" and his team was "not going to look at those." Well, everyone else is. QB Daniel Jones didn't commit a turnover for the second straight game, the Giants' running game continues to get better and the defense again found ways to make plays at the end of the game. The effort simultaneously gives the Giants realistic hopes for both the future and the playoffs this season. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 29)

The Eagles feel broken, no matter their first-place standing in the horrendous NFC East. They had a bye week to recalibrate and entered Sunday's game as healthy as they had been since the beginning of the season -- but the same old warts surfaced. The Eagles (3-5-1) remain in first place and still have a 70% chance of winning the division. But this season should be setting off alarm bells, regardless of whether it ends with an NFC East title by default. -- Tim McManus

Next game: at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Standout performer: Lions K Matt Prater, 3-for-3 field goals (game-winning 59-yard FG)

The Lions won their first game at home in more than a year on Sunday, but they didn't make it easy on themselves. As they have in so many games under coach Matt Patricia, the Lions blew a 21-point second-half lead to make it a tie game late in the fourth quarter. At this point, the Lions will take wins however they can get them. Matt Prater's 59-yard game winner marked his seventh career game with multiple 50-yard field goals made, the most in NFL history. "It's just another field goal," Prater said. -- Michael Rothstein

Next game: at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Quarterback Alex Smith can still play. He might not move as well as he did in the past, but he can still operate an offense. For the first time in his career, he threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive games (390 against Detroit). He was decisive and mostly accurate, and he moved enough to avoid pressure. Washington will look hard for a quarterback in the offseason, focusing for now on the draft. But if Smith continues to play well, he at least provides another talking point for 2021. It would be hard to imagine him as the quarterback of the future, but he could perhaps stick around in a mentoring role for a rookie as a backup. Now if only Washington's touted defense could cooperate with a better performance. -- John Keim

Next game: vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

play 0:16 Prater drills game-winning 59-yard FG The Lions get the ball back with 16 seconds left on the clock, setting up Matt Prater, who drills a game-winning 59-yard field goal as time expires.

Standout performer: Colts RB Nyheim Hines, 70 rushing yards, 1 TD (and 45 receiving yards, 1 TD)

The Colts moved into a first-place tie in the AFC South after scoring 21 consecutive points against the Titans to turn a 17-13 deficit into a 34-17 victory on Thursday night. The win was huge for the Colts not only because they're back in first place in the division but also because it gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Colts, who play at Green Bay in Week 11 before hosting the Titans again in Indianapolis. -- Mike Wells

Next game: vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The Titans' offense is reeling after scoring only 17 points for the second consecutive game. Yes, Tennessee put up 24 points against the Bears last week, but one of the touchdowns came on Desmond King's 63-yard fumble return. The special teams failed in a major way on Thursday night, and the Titans have a real problem at kicker. Stephen Gostkowski's inconsistency reared its ugly head again when he missed a 44-yard field goal. Now at 6-3, the Titans need to find answers quickly before things further unravel in their next two road games (Ravens, then a trip to Indianapolis). -- Turron Davenport

Next game: at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)