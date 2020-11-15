Aaron Rodgers goes play action, then throws into the end zone to Davante Adams, who leaps up and catches it for a 6-yard touchdown. (0:16)

The Green Bay Packers signed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to a four-year extension that can be worth up to $105.5 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The contract is worth $103.5 million in base value and Bakhtiari, 29, can earn another $2 million in incentives, the source said.

According to the source, the new-money average of the contract is $23 million per season, a record amount for an offensive lineman's contract.

Bakhtiari, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, also received a signing bonus of $30 million (all payable before the end of this season), the source said, a record for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Pro Football Talk first reported news of the deal.