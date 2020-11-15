INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered a left knee injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Whitworth collided with Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright and fell to the ground, as quarterback Jared Goff was sacked by safety Jamal Adams.

Rams teammates and coach Sean McVay surrounded the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Whitworth as he laid on the turf with the team doctor and the training staff. After he was assisted onto the cart, Whitworth slapped hands with teammates and was taken off the field.

Third-year pro Joe Noteboom replaced Whitworth at left tackle. Noteboom, who started at left guard the first two games of the season, was activated from injured reserve this week after he suffered a calf injury in Week 2 that sidelined him.

A 15-year year pro, Whitworth has started every game for the Rams since his arrival in 2017 (With exception of Week 17, 2017 when McVay rested starters).

Before signing in L.A., he played 11 years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft.

Whitworth, who turns 39 next month, signed a three-year, $30 million extension that included $12.5 million guaranteed, last March.