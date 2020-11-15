EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Graham Gano signed a contract extension with the New York Giants just moments after kicking a pair of field goals in Sunday's key divisional win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gano, who was added late this summer on a one-year, $2.25 million deal (including $1 million guaranteed), is now signed through 2023.

After missing the final four games of 2018 and then all of last year with a fractured femur, Gano has been close to flawless since joining the Giants. He has made 21 of 22 field goal attempts, including 4 of 5 from over 50 yards.

The deal was signed right after Gano kicked a pair of field goals (35 and 44 yards) late in the Giants' 27-17 victory over Philadelphia. His final kick with 3:06 remaining all but put away the contest.

Gano, 33, also made all three extra-point tries and is 16 of 16 on such attempts this season.

The veteran kicker joined the Giants after eight years with the Carolina Panthers, including a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017. He spent part of his time there with former Carolina and current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. That familiarity played a role in New York making the late switch this summer.

He's been almost as successful this season as he was in his Pro Bowl year. Gano has connected on 95.5% of his field goal attempts this year; he made 96.7% of his kicks in 2017.