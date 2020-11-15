LAS VEGAS -- Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson were both ejected early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium for fighting.

After a play in which Raiders slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner was called for defensive holding against KJ Hamler, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram got in Patrick's face and pushed him. Patrick retaliated by punching Abram in the facemask before Johnson then punched Patrick.

The penalties were offsetting and, thus Joyner's holding call was wiped out as a result of no play in a game the Raiders were leading 23-6.

Fines and suspensions for both players for throwing punches could be in the offing.