CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers could be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

An MRI showed no structural damage in Bridgewater's right knee, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen, However, Mortensen was told the quarterback is experiencing soreness and swelling, making his status for Sunday uncertain.

The knee is not the same one severely damaged in 2016 when Bridgewater was the starter for the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule expressed optimism on Friday that McCaffrey would miss only one game after suffering a shoulder injury late in a 33-31 loss to Kansas City on Nov. 8.

However, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the Panthers (3-7) still are preparing for McCaffrey to miss multiple games.

If Bridgewater can't play, the Panthers will go with P.J. Walker or Will Grier. Walker, who played for Rhule at Temple and spent time in the XFL before signing with Carolina, was the backup on Sunday. He completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for 12 yards after Bridgewater was injured on a sack by Jason Pierre-Paul with 5:24 remaining.

Grier has been active five games, including four of the first five, but he has not played a down this season. He started the final two games last year and went 0-2.

Mike Davis likely would continue to start for the Panthers if McCaffrey can't go, but he did suffer a finger injury Sunday that sidelined him for a few plays.