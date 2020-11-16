Baker Mayfield hands off to Nick Chubb, who does some maneuvering for a 9-yard touchdown. (0:21)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have shut down their practice facility once again after another player tested positive Monday morning for COVID-19.

"We're trying to follow all the rules and keep everybody safe," said coach Kevin Stefanski, who noted contact tracing is ongoing.

This is the second consecutive week a Cleveland player has tested positive. The Browns had to shut down their facility Friday for contact tracing, then placed reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Nov. 8, the Browns had to place Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the quarterback came into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield didn't test positive and returned to practice Wednesday.

The Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 on Sunday and host the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.