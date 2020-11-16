The Philadelphia Eagles will not have fans in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field for the foreseeable future as a result of new restrictions on public gatherings put in place by the city following an increase in coronavirus cases, according to league sources.

The team began communicating that news to its season ticket holders Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia's next home game is Monday, Nov. 30 against the Seattle Seahawks -- a rematch of last season's wild-card playoff game.

The Eagles started the season with no fans but were cleared to host upwards of 7,500 people at their games in mid-October, including personnel. That lasted all of three games before these latest restrictions were put in place.

A little over half of the teams across the league continue to host a limited amount of fans at their home games.