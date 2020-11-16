DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins waived running Jordan Howard Monday in what coach Brian Flores called a "mutual parting."

Howard, who signed a two-year, $9.75 million deal with $4.75 million guaranteed in March, has been a free agent disappointment for Miami. He will go on waivers where Howard, and the rest of his prorated $1.75 million salary, will be up for grabs for anyone to claim.

"A lot of respect for him and respect for the way he worked. No ill will, just thought it was best for both parties," Flores said.

Howard wanted an opportunity to play. But the Dolphins, after getting a strong performance from rookie Salvon Ahmed and on the verge of getting veterans Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin back from injury, didn't have much of a role for him the rest of the season.

With no financial obligation tying them together for the 2021 season, both sides decided it was time to move on.

"He's a good back. He's definitely been productive. We had some other guys who stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. When he did go in there, it felt like we had maybe a little bit better production from some other guys," Flores said. "I don't think that speaks to his talent level. I think he's a talented young man. He's been productive in this league and I wish him all the best."

The Dolphins expected Howard to play a significant role in their running game this season, but he had 28 carries for 33 yards and four touchdowns while being a healthy scratch in four games this year, including Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Howard averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his four seasons in Chicago and Philadelphia including two 1,000+ yard rushing seasons, but he did not play well or fit with the Dolphins run game averaging just 1.2 yards per carry.