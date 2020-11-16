Less than a year after they teamed to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have been rewarded with contract extensions.

Reid, 62, won his 230th career game in Week 9 when the Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers. That moved him into sole possession of fifth place on the NFL's all-time coaching wins list counting regular season and playoffs.

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has an 85-36 record. He also coached 14 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we've had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,'' Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement Monday. "He's a Hall of Fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City.''

Reid thanked the Hunt family for their support over the past eight years in a statement of his own.

"Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family," Reid said. "I'm grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here.''

Veach, 42, joined the Chiefs as a scout in 2013 and was promoted to general manager in 2017.

"Brett has had a remarkable run as our general manager over the past four years and he certainly deserves this recognition,'' Hunt said. "His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he'll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs.''

Veach also thanked the Hunt family for trusting him to run the team's personnel department.

"I'm blessed to be surrounded by talented people, including a tremendous staff and a Hall of Fame head coach," Veach said. "I'm excited and looking forward to continue building upon the foundation we've established as a team.''