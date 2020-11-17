Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said during his weekly television appearance on FOX2 in Detroit that X-rays on his right hand were negative, giving him a much greater chance of playing Sunday against Carolina.

"I did get some X-rays after the game and they were negative. No fractures or breaks in there," Stafford said on the station. "A couple, I'm sure, tests throughout the week but, you know, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I'm going to do what I can.

"So I like my chances."

Stafford injured the hand in the first quarter of Sunday's 30-27 win against Washington on a sack from Kevin Pierre-Louis that was flagged for a personal foul. Stafford said after Sunday's game he wasn't sure how, exactly, he hurt the hand but that it didn't feel great gripping the ball right after the injury.

He had his hand taped up at the thumb and the wrist and remained in the game, completing 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had no problem celebrating with teammates -- throwing hand included -- after Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal.

"Adrenaline is a hell of a thing, I'll tell you that much," Stafford said on FOX. "But I'm doing all right."

Lions coach Matt Patricia, earlier Monday, said "nothing really new to report" on Stafford's hand and that they were still gathering information. He also had no updates on receiver Danny Amendola, who left Sunday's win with a hip injury and did not return.

Stafford has played through a litany of injuries in past years, including a back injury in 2018, a right hand injury in 2017 and a right middle finger injury in 2016. He missed his first games since the start of the 2011 season when a back injury sidelined him for the final eight games of the 2019 season.