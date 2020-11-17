The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, plus potential replacement Martinas Rankin, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The players could be available for Sunday night's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas depending on whether they tested positive for the virus or were close contacts of someone who did, and on the results of their upcoming COVID-19 tests. But it's unlikely they would be able to practice this week.

The absence of one or more players could leave the Chiefs scrambling to fill their offensive line against the Raiders. The Chiefs began the season without one starter and one backup when Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang opted out.

Kelechi Osemele, who began the season as a starting guard, is on the injured reserve list after tearing tendons in both knees.

Schwartz has missed the past four games because of an injured back, but the Chiefs were expecting him back at some point this season.

The Chiefs already had one player, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, on their reserve/COVID-19 list.