Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that left tackle Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp and kicker Kai Forbath will be placed on injured reserve after each suffered significant injuries in a 26-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Whitworth, who was carted off the field in the second quarter, has a grade 3 MCL and PCL tear, but McVay expressed optimism that the 15-year-pro will be able to return in six to eight weeks.

"We were all worried it was for sure going to be season-ending," McVay said. "And that's not going to be the case."

Whitworth, who turns 39 next month, will be replaced by third-year pro Joe Noteboom, whom the Rams selected with a third-round pick in 2018.

"He was somebody that we always anticipated when we drafted him out of TCU that he could be a big-time player at the tackle spot," McVay said about Noteboom, who started two games at left guard this season before he was placed on injured reserve because of a calf injury. The Rams activated Noteboom last week.

Rapp, who has started five games this season, departed Sunday's game in the first half after he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, McVay said. He will miss at least three to four weeks, according to McVay.

"It definitely is a big loss with Taylor," McVay said. "I thought he was really playing well."

Rapp has an interception and a forced fumble. In a defense that often utilizes three safeties, backup Nick Scott -- mostly a special teams player -- could be called upon to play alongside John Johnson III and rookie Jordan Fuller.

Forbath, who has appeared in two games since the Rams signed him last month, has a sprained ankle. No time frame was provided for his return.

McVay said the Rams will sign kicker Matt Gay from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad to compete with Austin MacGinnis, currently on the Rams' practice squad, for the open spot.

Under 2020 rules, players are eligible to return from injured reserve after three weeks.

The Rams are 6-3 and will play the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 11 on Monday Night Football.