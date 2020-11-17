Bears quarterback Nick Foles has to be carted off the field after he's thrown to the ground trying to elude pressure. (0:47)

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field after being slammed to the turf late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With 44 seconds left in the game, Foles dropped back to pass and attempted to avoid the Vikings' rush, but Minnesota defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo caught hold of the veteran quarterback and drove Foles backwards into the ground.

Bears coach Matt Nagy, in his postgame availability, said Foles had suffered a hip or leg injury.

Foles stayed down on the field for over a minute until the cart came out and transported him to the locker room.

Foles, 31, finished the night 15-of-26 for 106 yards and one interception.

Veteran Tyler Bray entered the game for Chicago's final drive. Former second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, who lost the starting job to Foles in Week 3, was inactive because of a shoulder injury.

"I don't know about Mitch," Nagy said after the loss. "I think there's a possibility, but I don't know that for sure. We just have to take it day-by-day."

The Bears (5-5) are on a bye week and next play at Green Bay on Nov. 29.