BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility one day after closing it following the positive COVID-19 test of a player.

Contact tracing revealed no close contacts, the team said Tuesday.

Fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. He played 26 snaps on offense and special teams in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

This is the second consecutive week a Cleveland player has tested positive. The Browns had to shut down their facility Friday for contact tracing, then placed reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Nov. 8, the Browns had to place Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the quarterback came into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield didn't test positive and returned to practice Wednesday.

The Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.