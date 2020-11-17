CINCINNATI -- Takk is back on the market.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive end Takk McKinley because of a failed physical, the team announced on Tuesday. The news comes six days after the Bengals claimed the former 2017 first-round pick.

On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said McKinley was participating in virtual meetings and the team was excited to add him to the roster as the team tries to improve a beleaguered pass rush.

"Now, we can actually get him in the building and get a chance to know him and integrated him into the scheme and start to use him, and obviously he should be able to rush the passer for us," Taylor said Monday as McKinley waited to clear COVID-19 protocol.

The source of the failed physical was not available as of Tuesday afternoon. McKinley, who was released by the Falcons earlier this season, was expected to help boost an unproductive defensive line that was also dealing with several key injuries.

In four seasons with Atlanta, McKinley had 17.5 sacks in 49 appearances.

Taylor praised McKinley's effort during his time with Atlanta this season and his ability to rush opposing quarterbacks and be efficient in run defense. The second-year coach said the team planned on phasing McKinley into the team rotation.

However, the failed physical derailed all of those plans.

The Bengals are tied for 27th in total sacks and ranks 30th in pass rush win rate, an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.