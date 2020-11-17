Veteran cornerback Pierre Desir, a free-agent disappointment who was benched for the final two series in the last game, was released Tuesday by the New York Jets.

The move, not unexpected, opens a starting position for rookie Bryce Hall, who replaced Desir in the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets (0-9) had a bye last weekend.

The Jets signed Desir in March, soon after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts. They gave him a one-year, $4 million contract, including $3.25 million in guarantees, expecting him to be their No. 1 corner.

That never materialized. In fact, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams benched Desir in the first half of the first game. After one week in a backup role, Desir returned to the starting lineup and remained there for the next seven games.

In the final minutes of the 30-27 loss to the Patriots, Desir allowed a 31-yard completion to wide receiver Damiere Byrd -- a play in which Desir half-heartedly gave chase across the field. He was immediately pulled from the game and Hall finished the series and played the entire final drive.

Desir's only shining moment came in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, when he intercepted two passes, including one returned for a touchdown.

In nine games, Desir recorded three interceptions, eight pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

Hall, a fifth-round pick from Virginia, has played only one game, as he spent the first eight games battling back from a serious ankle injury that occurred during his final season in college. He started the 2020 season on the non-football injury list and practiced only two weeks before making his debut against the Patriots.

In rebuilding mode, the Jets have traded or released several veterans in recent weeks, including running back Le'Veon Bell, linebacker Avery Williamson and nose tackle Steve McLendon.

The Jets also placed nickelback Brian Poole (knee/shoulder) on injured reserve.