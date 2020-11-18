The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN. Baker had been facing four counts of robbery with a firearm in Florida in connection with an alleged incident in May, but the charges were dropped on Monday.

Though he's beginning with the Chiefs on their practice squad, Baker could eventually find playing time in Kansas City. The Chiefs -- between injuries and a suspension -- haven't had their top three cornerbacks available for any of their nine games.

One starter, Bashaud Breeland, began the season serving a four-game NFL suspension. By the time he returned, rookie L'Jarius Sneed, who had been starting in his place, was on the injured reserve list because of a broken collarbone. Sneed could return for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Charvarius Ward also missed one game because of a broken hand.

Baker, 23, was released this summer by the New York Giants, who had drafted him out of Georgia in the first round in 2019.

According to the original arrest warrant in Florida, Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of stealing money and watches while armed with semiautomatic firearms. The warrant stated that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar because of insufficient evidence, but decided to proceed on Baker on Aug. 5.

The charges were dropped after "the alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished," assistant state attorney Paul R. Valcore said in a statement.

The NFL said Baker is subject to league discipline pending the results of its investigation.

NFL Network was first to report the Chiefs' plans regarding Baker.

ESPN staff writer Jordan Raanan contributed to this story.