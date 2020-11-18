A player on the Los Angeles Rams has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday night.

The player immediately entered self-quarantine, according to the Rams, and "out of an abundance of caution," the team said it will conduct all football activities and meetings remotely on Wednesday.

The Rams hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and following the 23-16 win over the division rival, L.A. coach Sean McVay gave players Monday off. Tuesday is a regularly scheduled day off, and the team was scheduled to return to the practice facility on Wednesday for a walk-through, but it has since been canceled.

This is the first Rams player to test positive for the coronavirus since rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis reported to training camp.

The Rams (6-3) are scheduled to play the Buccaneers (7-3) in Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.