The San Francisco 49ers claimed former Atlanta first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bengals initially claimed McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick of 2017, but he failed his physical, putting him back on waivers.

The Falcons waived McKinley last week, days after the 25-year-old defensive end called out the team for failing to trade him at the trading deadline.

The fourth-year veteran out of UCLA had been disappointing for Atlanta, totaling only 17.5 sacks in 49 career games.