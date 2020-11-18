GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers, one of the dissenting voters when the 32 player representatives narrowly voted to send the new collective bargaining agreement to the full NFL Players Association membership earlier this year, is no longer the Green Bay Packers' player rep to the union.

"I wasn't real, real happy about the way things went down," Rodgers said Wednesday when asked why he's no longer the Packers' rep.

The NFLPA announced the new union reps Saturday.

Rodgers was one of 14 player reps who voted against the CBA during a February meeting in Indianapolis that coincided with the annual scouting combine.

At the time, he said in a social media post that his decision to vote "no" was "based off conversations I have had with the men in my locker room that I'm tasked to represent."

On Wednesday, Rodgers said, "I think from last season, negotiating without a current player in the room, and then the things that happened in Indy and the way that the vote went, I wasn't real excited about it. I wanted to get involved in an important year, because I thought it was a good look for the union. I can't say I was heavily involved. I came in to some of the meetings late at the combine, but I think it's time for somebody else to take that role who wants to spend a week of their life sitting in meetings and going through all that. To me, it's just not what I want to do at this point in my career."

Shortly before the CBA passed by a vote of 1,019 to 959, Rodgers said during an ESPN Wisconsin radio appearance he was disheartened by the fact that he sent several electronic messages to his teammates about the talking points of the CBA and "got next to no responses."

Kicker Mason Crosby is the new Packers representative, according to the NFLPA, and the alternates are linebacker Oren Burks, guard Lucas Patrick and cornerback Jaire Alexander.