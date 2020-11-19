The Seattle Seahawks' home stadium, currently known as CenturyLink Field, is being renamed Lumen Field, the team announced Thursday.

The name change is pending approval Thursday by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which owns the stadium.

CenturyLink announced in September that the company was rebranding to Lumen Technologies.

The team's stadium has been named CenturyLink Field since 2011. Before that, it had been named Qwest Field, starting in 2004, but was renamed for CenturyLink after it acquired Qwest Communications. The stadium was known as Seahawks Stadium when it opened in 2002.

The current naming rights deal, which was extended in 2017, runs through the 2033 season.

The team said it hopes to have all in-stadium signage changed to reflect the new name by the start of the 2021 season.