TEMPE, Ariz. -- DeAndre Hopkins' game-winning Hail Mary touchdown catch Sunday didn't just help the Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills, move into a tie for first place in the NFC West and temporarily own the third seed in the entire NFC.

It also helped bump Hopkins' Madden rating from 98 to the coveted 99.

EA Sports made the announcement on Instagram Thursday morning.

Hopkins becomes the sixth member of the 99 Club, joining New Orleans' Michael Thomas as the only wide receivers. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey also have a 99 rating.

The game celebrates the 99 Club as a "prestigious fraternity" for only the "most elite players."

"A 99 OVR is considered the Madden Ratings summit," the Madden site says. "It's the highest rating a player can achieve in the game."

In response to a tweet from the Cardinals celebrating his new rating, Hopkins tweeted: "It's up!!!"