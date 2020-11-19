Ryan Clark asserts that Kyler Murray is more difficult to defend against than Russell Wilson because of Murray's speed and agility. (0:58)

The Seattle Seahawks have elevated running back Bo Scarbrough and defensive tackle Damon Harrison from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals while also placing starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve.

Dunbar had been ruled out for the Arizona game because of a knee injury that sidelined him last week. Seattle signed cornerback Jayson Stanley off its practice squad to fill Dunbar's roster spot. The Seahawks will also be without their other starting corner, Shaquill Griffin, against Arizona due to a hamstring injury.

Scarbrough reinforces Seattle's backfield, with Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (wrist/knee/thumb) nursing injuries. Homer is doubtful. Carson is questionable, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's unlikely to play.

The Seahawks expect to have Carlos Hyde against Arizona. He and Carson have been sidelined since Seattle's overtime loss to the Cardinals in Week 7.

Harrison, an All-Pro in 2016, made his Seahawks debut last week. He joined their practice squad on Oct. 7.