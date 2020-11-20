The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out veteran tight end Greg Olsen for the remainder of Thursday night's game due to a foot injury.

Olsen went down in obvious pain without being contacted with around 11 and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. He had to be helped into the medical tent.

The 35-year-old Olsen signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahaws in February after spending the previous nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He's dealt with foot injuries in recent seasons.

Olsen had two catches for 20 yards Thursday night. He entered the game with 21 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

He's signed a deal to be a television analyst for FOX once he retires.