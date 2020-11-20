The Denver Broncos have told season ticket holders that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last one played with fans in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High this season.

The Broncos have been allowing 5,700 fans into their games.

The Broncos' final three home games, against the Saints, Bills and Raiders, will be played without any fans in the stands.

"Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans," the Broncos said in a statement. "Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching."