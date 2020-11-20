INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts placed defensive lineman Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after he missed Thursday's practice due an illness.

Autry, who has a team-high six sacks and seven quarterback hits, will miss Sunday's game against Green Bay. A player who tests positive for COVID-19 can't return to the team until at least 10 days after the start of symptoms, plus at least 24 hours after symptoms have passed, according to league rules.

Special-teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will also miss Sunday's game for COVID-19-related issues. Colts coach Frank Reich said assistant special-teams coach Frankie Ross will lead the unit against the Packers.

The good news for the Colts, though, is that fellow defensive linemen Grover Stewart, Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who were all held out of practice for precautionary reasons Thursday, practiced Friday after it was determined they weren't high-risk close contacts.