The Cleveland Browns have activated both starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for them to both play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two were placed on the reserve list earlier this week after being identified as high-risk close contacts to an outside practitioner that tested positive.

The Browns also elevated fullback Johnny Stanton off the practice squad to replace starting fullback Andy Janovich, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett, who was placed on the virus list Friday, has already been ruled for out Sunday, as well.