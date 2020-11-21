NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced on Saturday that they've placed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Placing Clowney on injured reserve means he is required to be out for at least three weeks according to the 2020 injured reserve rules.

Clowney played 51 snaps for the Titans in their 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. For the season, Clowney has played 66.8% of the snaps for Tennessee.

The Titans signed Clowney to a one-year, $12.5 million deal in September to help bolster their pass rush. Clowney is yet to register a sack but has four tackles for a loss and six QB hits.

Outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper was elevated from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Tennessee also placed cornerback Kareem Orr on injured reserve along with Clowney.

In addition to being without Clowney, Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.