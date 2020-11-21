OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Wide receiver Dez Bryant was elevated off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad for the second time this season, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Saturday.

The biggest question now is whether Bryant will get used more in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Bryant, 31, played only two snaps two weeks ago at Indianapolis, his first game since December 2017. In his Ravens debut, he ran one route and didn't have a pass thrown in his direction.

Asked when Bryant's role could expand, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman praised him for working hard in practice and in meetings.

"We'll just keep working, and we'll see where that leads moving forward," Roman said Thursday. "I don't think there's any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do."

Bryant has never gone consecutive games without a reception. He's been held without a catch in only three of his 114 career games played.

Baltimore isn't getting much from its wide receivers, who have produced the league's third-fewest catches (85) and the second-fewest receiving yards (1,114).

Bryant was designated as a replacement for reserve quarterback Trace McSorley, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. That means Baltimore can promote Bryant one more time from the practice squad without having to sign him to the active roster.

The Ravens also elevated tight end Luke Willson and offensive tackle Will Holden. Willson, who has played for the Seahawks and Lions, provides much-needed depth at tight end after Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury last Sunday. Holden could have a role at offensive tackle, where Baltimore is equally thin.