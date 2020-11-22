Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us, including Taysom Hill starting for the Saints against the Falcons, a playoff rematch as the Titans take on the Ravens, and a showdown of two first-place teams as the Packers visit the Colts.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
Best pregame cleats
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter is repping the NBA team from his city today:
.@JERMA1NECARTER brought out some 🔥🔥🔥 footwear today!#AllFly X #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/3b0XzGKFtu— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 22, 2020
Best supervillain attire
If they're not done casting the next Bond movie, maybe there's a spot for Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a mastermind:
The votes are in!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 22, 2020
Best dressed goes to @MVS__11 🔥👔 https://t.co/1WiVVuNDoJ pic.twitter.com/OVR0C5BihS
Best mood
Julio Jones and Matt Ryan have had some big games against the Saints in the past, and appear to be in good spirits upon arrival at the Superdome:
These two... pic.twitter.com/OSsP6QzbWj— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2020
Best weekly tradition
Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan checking in with the family prior to facing Jones and Ryan:
Cam and the fam with their weekly pregame FaceTime 📱 pic.twitter.com/SMmiwlYVzv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2020
Best pregame strut
Lamar Jackson is hoping to get back on track this week, and looked good walking in to M&T Bank Stadium:
QB1 locked in. pic.twitter.com/JmOpCmohwQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2020
Best subtle SpongeBob homage
Joe Burrow has brought the heat with his suits this season, and this week that included a pocket square of our favorite anthropomorphic cleaning implement:
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?🍍 pic.twitter.com/GXVch2u1xm— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2020
Best Canadian tuxedo
Denim on denim for Falcons running back Todd Gurley II:
🔥 from @TG3II 👖 pic.twitter.com/mbsPQ0EjdV— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2020
Best of the rest
Robby's style is immaculate 💯 pic.twitter.com/h25MIcCw7T— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2020
Which style would you rather rock?#NEvsHOU | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/bfxdkYDypN— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 22, 2020
All business. 💼 pic.twitter.com/bcHMwNLN4g— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2020
It's called fashion, look it up. 😂💧 pic.twitter.com/VX8dRRD89y— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2020
#MaskUpMichigan | @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/VYidpBpt2B— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2020
Ready to take care of business 💼@JamesConner_ | @DOCnation_7 | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/JteJbnOG27— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2020