Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us, including Taysom Hill starting for the Saints against the Falcons, a playoff rematch as the Titans take on the Ravens, and a showdown of two first-place teams as the Packers visit the Colts.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

Best pregame cleats

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter is repping the NBA team from his city today:

Best supervillain attire

If they're not done casting the next Bond movie, maybe there's a spot for Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a mastermind:

Best mood

Julio Jones and Matt Ryan have had some big games against the Saints in the past, and appear to be in good spirits upon arrival at the Superdome:

Best weekly tradition

Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan checking in with the family prior to facing Jones and Ryan:

Cam and the fam with their weekly pregame FaceTime 📱 pic.twitter.com/SMmiwlYVzv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2020

Best pregame strut

Lamar Jackson is hoping to get back on track this week, and looked good walking in to M&T Bank Stadium:

Best subtle SpongeBob homage

Joe Burrow has brought the heat with his suits this season, and this week that included a pocket square of our favorite anthropomorphic cleaning implement:

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?🍍 pic.twitter.com/GXVch2u1xm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2020

Best Canadian tuxedo

Denim on denim for Falcons running back Todd Gurley II:

Best of the rest

Robby's style is immaculate 💯 pic.twitter.com/h25MIcCw7T — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2020