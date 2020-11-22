The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hopeful to have left guard Ali Marpet, arguably their best offensive lineman, back this week to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, after missing the last two games with a concussion.

But Marpet has been downgraded to out and will miss his third straight game, the team announced Sunday.

Marpet suffered the concussion in Week 8 against the New York Giants, and missed the entire week of practice leading up to the New Orleans Saints game in Week 9, a game that Tom Brady was pressured on over 46% of dropbacks, the most he's seen since 2016.