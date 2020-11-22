Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury in Sunday's game at Washington.

Burrow went down after getting hit below the waist by a Washington defensive lineman with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

Up until that point, Burrow was 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards, one touchdown and one fumble lost. He was quickly ruled out for the game.

Ryan Finley replaced Burrow at quarterback.

As he was carted off the field, the Bengals' sideline went over to the rookie quarterback. Burrow's former Ohio State teammates Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young and Terry McLaurin also went over to visit with their former college teammate.

Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 draft.