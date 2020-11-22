The Tennessee Titans have lost inside linebacker Jayon Brown for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

Brown went down with seconds remaining in the first half of Tennessee's 30-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and walked into the locker room holding his left arm.

The injury occurred when Brown tried to brace himself as he fell after Ravens guard Ben Powers clipped him during a 1-yard run by J.K. Dobbins. Powers was penalized for clipping on the play. Brown had three tackles and one tackle for a loss in 31 snaps on defense before he was injured.

Brown, 25, leads the Titans with 76 tackles this season. Playing in a contract year, he is set to become a free agent after this season.

The Titans selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Brown's normal backup, David Long, is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and not available to play.

The Titans inserted inside linebacker Will Compton to the lineup to take Brown's place. Compton was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.