The Tennessee Titans will be without inside linebacker Jayon Brown for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after he was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Brown went down with seconds left in the first half and walked into the locker room holding his left arm.

The injured occurred when Brown tried to brace himself as he fell after Ravens guard Ben Powers clipped him during a one-yard run by J.K. Dobbins. Powers was called for clipping on the play. Brown had three tackles and one tackle for a loss in 31 snaps on defense before he was injured.

Brown had three tackles in the game before leaving and leads the team with 76 this season.

Brown's normal backup, David Long, is currently on the reserve-COVID-19 list and not available to play.

The Titans inserted inside linebacker Will Compton into the lineup to take Brown's place. Compton was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.