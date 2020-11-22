'Prayers up' for 'Joey B': NFL world reacts to injury to Bengals' Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals' nightmare scenario came true Sunday when their new face of the franchise, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, was carted off the field with a left knee injury.

Burrow was having a strong game against the Washington Football Team, completing 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury in the third quarter.

The extent of the injury was not immediately known, but the sight of the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft being taken off the field elicited support and prayers from across the NFL.

Here are some of the reactions to Burrow's injury from across social media, including one from the quarterback himself:

Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Praying Joe Burrow is ok.. this sport is unforgiving man 😔 — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) November 22, 2020

Prayers up for Joe Burrow 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 22, 2020

Joey B 🙏🏾 — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) November 22, 2020

"🙏🏾" up JB9 !!!! — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) November 22, 2020