Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. breaks free on crossing route for first TD catch

Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s first NFL touchdown wasn't anything ordinary. The second-round pick out of USC caught a crossing route from quarterback Philip Rivers and made the Packers regret thinking linebacker Christian Kirksey could keep up with him.

Pittman caught the ball in the middle of the field at Green Bay's 40-yard line and he weaved in and out the rest of the way untouched down the field to tie the score at 7-7.

🚨 FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN FOR MPJ! 🚨



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/S5jgUrAFsA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 22, 2020

The 45-yard touchdown was the longest offensive play of the season for the Colts.