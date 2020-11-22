Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb twists and turns his way into 4-yard TD catch vs. Vikings

There is a reason the Dallas Cowboys gave CeeDee Lamb No. 88. His 4-yard touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday was proof. And it was just like another No. 88 -- Dez Bryant -- used to do it.

On second-and-goal from the Minnesota 4-yard line, Lamb lined up in the slot covered by Vikings rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney. Lamb set up the fade to the front of the end zone, but Andy Dalton's pass was toward the back pylon. Instead of turning his head, Lamb turned his body and was able to corral the pass to give the Cowboys a 13-7 lead.

There were 0.62 yards of separation on Lamb's TD catch, the smallest separation on a Cowboys touchdown reception this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Lamb was a big part of that scoring drive, beginning with his 18-yard punt return. He also had two jet sweeps for 12 yards, including one conversion on fourth-and-1 four plays before his fourth touchdown catch of the season.

By the way, the Cowboys should see Bryant on Dec. 3, when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.