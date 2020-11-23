Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked and leaves the game after an apparent leg injury. (0:17)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins trailed 20-10 when Tagovailoa was benched.

Following the game, coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will remain the starting quarterback for next Sunday's game against the winless New York Jets.

Tagovailoa had some rookie struggles Sunday, going 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown, but he wasn't helped by his offensive line. He was sacked six times -- more than he was sacked (four) in four previous games.

On the last sack, by Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, Tagovailoa appeared to twist one ankle and land awkwardly on the other. The Dolphins didn't officially announce an injury for Tagovailoa, and he didn't enter the blue medical tent immediately after leaving the field, but he was seen limping on the sideline after the Chubb sack.

Flores said he turned to Fitzpatrick as a football decision and not because Tagovailoa was injured. Flores said he thought Fizpatrick "gave us the best chance to win the game."

Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins on their best offensive drive of the second half, which resulted in a field goal to make the score 20-13. Fitzpatrick remained the starter for his second drive, with Tagovailoa standing and watching from the sideline with a headset.

Fitzpatrick finished the game 12-of-18 passing for 117 yards with one interception.

The Dolphins benched Fitzpatrick following Week 7 after the veteran led Miami to a 3-3 start and appeared to be playing well. Flores cited Tagovailoa's readiness and doing the best thing for the team.

Tagovailoa won his first three starts with good efficiency aided by a strong defense and special-teams group.