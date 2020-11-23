        <
          New York Jets RB Frank Gore and Frank Gore Jr. score touchdowns on the same weekend

          9:14 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Two Gores. A father, a son, and two touchdowns in the same weekend.

          New York Jets running back Frank Gore is 37 and has been in the NFL since 2005. His son Frank Gore Jr., a freshman running back at Southern Miss, was born in 2002. The elder Gore was still in college at Miami when he had his first-born. He is now playing for his fifth NFL team. This weekend both Gores found the end zone for the first time in same weekend.

          On Saturday, the younger Gore ripped off a 51-yard touchdown reception in the Golden Eagles' 23-20 loss to UTSA.

          Then on Sunday, his father scored his first touchdown as a Jet and scored in his third decade of his NFL career.

          Social media was also there to congratulate the ageless wonder.

          If dad can hang around for a few more seasons and his son makes a pro team, they'd be the first father and son to play in the NFL at the same time.