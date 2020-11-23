Two Gores. A father, a son, and two touchdowns in the same weekend.
New York Jets running back Frank Gore is 37 and has been in the NFL since 2005. His son Frank Gore Jr., a freshman running back at Southern Miss, was born in 2002. The elder Gore was still in college at Miami when he had his first-born. He is now playing for his fifth NFL team. This weekend both Gores found the end zone for the first time in same weekend.
On Saturday, the younger Gore ripped off a 51-yard touchdown reception in the Golden Eagles' 23-20 loss to UTSA.
"Like father? Nah, it's like son!"— ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2020
Frank Gore Jr. made his namesake proud with this score 💥 pic.twitter.com/fGFGruCp08
Then on Sunday, his father scored his first touchdown as a Jet and scored in his third decade of his NFL career.
Frank Gore has now scored a rushing TD in three decades 🙌— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kAaGQsHTVL
Social media was also there to congratulate the ageless wonder.
Frank Gore still a starting running back in #NFL . That's the tweet.— Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 22, 2020
Frank Gore got a son in college... lol this is nuts— Davis🎗 (@LilBIGbrother_) November 23, 2020
Salute. @frankgore https://t.co/hsC7GrDYUc— Jason Sopoaga (@Jas_God) November 22, 2020
Fine wine ages like Frank Gore— PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/1epcURitVj
If dad can hang around for a few more seasons and his son makes a pro team, they'd be the first father and son to play in the NFL at the same time.