Two Gores. A father, a son, and two touchdowns in the same weekend.

New York Jets running back Frank Gore is 37 and has been in the NFL since 2005. His son Frank Gore Jr., a freshman running back at Southern Miss, was born in 2002. The elder Gore was still in college at Miami when he had his first-born. He is now playing for his fifth NFL team. This weekend both Gores found the end zone for the first time in same weekend.

On Saturday, the younger Gore ripped off a 51-yard touchdown reception in the Golden Eagles' 23-20 loss to UTSA.

"Like father? Nah, it's like son!"



Frank Gore Jr. made his namesake proud with this score 💥 pic.twitter.com/fGFGruCp08 — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2020

Then on Sunday, his father scored his first touchdown as a Jet and scored in his third decade of his NFL career.

Frank Gore has now scored a rushing TD in three decades 🙌



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kAaGQsHTVL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

Social media was also there to congratulate the ageless wonder.

Frank Gore still a starting running back in #NFL . That's the tweet. — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 22, 2020

Frank Gore got a son in college... lol this is nuts — Davis🎗 (@LilBIGbrother_) November 23, 2020

Fine wine ages like Frank Gore



pic.twitter.com/1epcURitVj — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2020

If dad can hang around for a few more seasons and his son makes a pro team, they'd be the first father and son to play in the NFL at the same time.