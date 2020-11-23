The Browns' defense forces three turnovers and Nick Chubb has a big day on the ground to give Cleveland its first win over the Eagles in 26 years. (1:25)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will be without their top defensive player for a second consecutive game, as star defensive end Myles Garrett has been ruled out for next Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and missed Cleveland's 22-17 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Garrett would remain on the virus list this week.

Garrett had been leading the NFL with 9.5 sacks. With him out Sunday, Cleveland's other starting defensive end, Olivier Vernon, delivered a career-high three sacks, including one of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a safety.

According to league rules, a player who tests positive for COVID-19 can't return to the team until at least 10 days after the start of symptoms, plus at least 24 hours after symptoms have passed.

The Browns are 7-3, their best record through 10 games since 1994.