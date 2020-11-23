Ryan Clark wants the Bengals to focus on building a stronger defense around Joe Burrow after an MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues in his left knee. (1:43)

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow injured multiple ligaments in his left knee on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues.

Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-9 loss at Washington. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Burrow said "See ya next year," suggesting his 2020 season was done.

Knee injuries of this nature usually sideline players anywhere from nine to 12 months, though each player heals and rehabs differently. But Burrow's status for the start of next season is now in question.

Burrow was at the team facility on Monday and appeared to be in good spirits following the season-ending injury, according to teammates. Bengals second-year coach Zac Taylor is expected to meet with reporters around 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

Burrow suffered the injury after he was sandwiched by two Washington defenders who converged on him on a third-and-2 pass attempt.

The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft was on pace to become the first rookie in league history to have six 300-yard passing games in his first 10 appearances. Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and a touchdown with one lost fumble before he went down in the third quarter.

Cincinnati had hoped Burrow was the franchise's next cornerstone quarterback when the Bengals selected the southeast Ohio product with the top overall pick. Almost as soon as Burrow officially arrived in Cincinnati, it was clear he was going to be the team's Week 1 starter as a rookie. The Bengals released veteran Andy Dalton, the team's second-round pick in the 2011 draft, and didn't add another veteran quarterback to the 53-man roster.

In his first 10 games, the rookie showed why he represents so much hope for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since January 1991. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Burrow ranks fourth in NFL history for the most passing yards in a player's first 10 games (2,688 yards, including his total from Sunday's game). At the halfway mark of the season, Burrow was on pace to break Andrew Luck's record for most passing yards by a rookie (4,374).