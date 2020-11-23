JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen will miss significant time because of the knee injury he suffered Sunday, and the team might make a determination on whether they'll place him on injured reserve later in the week.

Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he did not want to elaborate on the type and extent of the injury.

"It's not any ligament damage, but it's still enough to be out for some time," Marrone said. "That's about all I'll give out. I might give you more later when I get more specific [details]."

Allen has had a tough second season with the Jaguars. He has just 2.5 sacks and 11 QB hits, both of which lead the team, and has already missed two other games because of a separate knee injury. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season after posting a franchise rookie record 10.5 sacks.

In addition to Allen, Marrone said cornerback D.J. Hayden also will miss significant time after suffering a knee injury against the Steelers on Sunday. He had just returned from an IR stint with a hamstring injury.

Marrone also said left guard Andrew Norwell will not play against Cleveland on Sunday after injuring his arm against the Steelers. Safety Daniel Thomas suffered a broken arm against the Steelers and will be placed on IR.

The Jaguars (1-9) are waiting on further tests on cornerback Chris Claybrooks (groin), Marrone said.