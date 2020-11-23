RENTON, Wash. -- The Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle's game against Arizona.

Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen's spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week.

Olsen was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. It was a non-contact injury and Olsen went down immediately.