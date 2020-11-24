SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams tested positive for COVID-19 last week, landing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with eight of his teammates.

Williams, who is a cancer survivor and therefore in a high-risk category, told ESPN's Dan Graziano that he tested positive last week but said he was feeling OK and expected to recover. But with Williams landing on the reserve list, it leaves some doubt as to whether he'll be available when the Niners meet the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

This is Williams' second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was deemed a high-risk close contact of receiver Kendrick Bourne before the Nov. 5 game against the Green Bay Packers. Williams did not play against the Packers, though he would have been available had that game been played on a Sunday instead of a Thursday.

Coming out of their bye week, the Niners have nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most they've had at any time this season. The team placed defensive tackle D.J. Jones and end Jordan Willis on the list Monday, joining a group that also includes Williams, defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, center Hroniss Grasu, linebacker Joe Walker, receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end Daniel Helm.

Other than Jones and Willis, the other seven players all went on the list last week. Players on that list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered a close contact of someone who has.