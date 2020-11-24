The Browns' defense forces three turnovers and Nick Chubb has a big day on the ground to give Cleveland its first win over the Eagles in 26 years. (1:25)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a calf strain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has two interceptions on the season, including one Sunday in Cleveland's 22-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ward had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the injury.

The Browns are already without their other starting cornerback, Greedy Williams, who has yet to play a down this season and is on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp.

To replace Ward in the lineup, Cleveland's options include preseason waiver pickup M.J. Stewart, nickelback Kevin Johnson, special-teams ace Tavierre Thomas, undrafted rookie A.J. Green or reserve Robert Jackson.

The Browns (7-3) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) this coming Sunday.