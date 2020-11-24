Dan Orlovsky breaks down how the Ravens will handle being without Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins due to positive COVID -19 tests. (1:16)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A short week became even more challenging for the Baltimore Ravens heading into Thursday night's game at the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, the Ravens canceled practice after learning of more positive coronavirus tests Tuesday morning, according to a source.

On Monday, the team announced that two players -- running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram -- tested positive for COVID-19. All team activities are now virtual.

In addition, defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact.

An NFL spokesman said Tuesday there is no change to the status of Thursday night's game.

"We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts. Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the spokesman said.

This has been a tough stretch for the Ravens (6-4), who have lost three of their past four games. With one walk-through practice on Monday, Baltimore is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

"With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Baltimore Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today," the Ravens said in a statement.