JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars' defensive coaching staff is working away from the team facility because of intensive COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, a league source confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Jaguars players are normally off Tuesday so that did not impact any practice, but it's unclear at this point how Wednesday's practice and Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns will be affected.

The situation may be related to defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, who did not participate in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh because of COVID protocols.

The Jaguars on Tuesday also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network was the first to report the defensive staff's absence.

The Jaguars on Tuesday also placed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) on injured reserve. Allen and Thomas are eligible to return to practice and play in three weeks, but Hayden is out for the season because he had already spent time on injured reserve this season with a hamstring injury.